Sonam Kapoor reminisces her special moments from 2018—Watch

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a throwback video reminicising 18 of her favourite, most special moments from the year 2018. As the year comes to an end, looks like nostalgia has taken over our 'veere'!

Check out the video, as shared by the actress on Instagram:

The caption is, "The end of the year always brings up thoughts about the future and calls for a little reminiscing as well! I've chosen 18 of my favourite, most special moments from 2018. Moments of love, celebration, laughter, family and art; moment that have made this year what it was! Thank you 2018."

2018 has indeed been a special year for the gorgeous actress as it was in May of this year that she tied the knot with her long-term beau Anand Ahuja. The beginning of the year was all about Sonam and Anand's love story and when they finally got married, it was a sight to behold.

Sonam took our breaths away in a bright red lehenga on her D-Day and was the happiest bride ever! Several videos and pictures from her wedding made way on the internet and they were all too cute for words. We still can't get over one particular video where the chirpy Sonam stands as Anand ties the mangalsutra to her neck.

Not just in personal life, professionally too it was a great year for Sonam. The actress's first film post-wedding, 'Veere Di Wedding' was a blockbuster and was much loved by everyone. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Veere Di Wedding' also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

Here's wishing the actress a blessed 2019!