Sonam Kapoor tries hard but kaleeras just didn't fall on Janhvi Kapoor—Watch video

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam and longtime beau Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot today at actress's aunt Kavita Singh's plush Bandra bungalow Rockdale. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were high on glamour and glitz.

Sonam was beautifully dressed in an ethereal Chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her Mehendi ceremony last night. The gorgeous bride danced the night away with her family and friends. Many B-Towners were seen shaking a leg or two on the Punjabi beats by Sukhbir, who sang live.

Following all the rituals of a Punjabi wedding, Sonam's chooda ceremony videos were equally amazing. What followed after that was the fun part—the kaleera dropping ceremony. Basically, the unmarried girls sit in front of the bride while she rubs her wrists, and in that process on whoever the kaleeras drop—it is believed she will get married next.

And guess what? When Janhvi Kapoor sat, Sonam tried her best but the Kaleeras just didn't fall on her. Watch the fun video which was shared by a fan club on social media. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez sat in the queue but without any luck!

Sonam and Anand will have their Anand Karaj ceremony at 11. am, followed by a party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening. The who's who of the film industry is expected to attend the reception party tonight.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!