Sonam Kapoor twirls and twists in a white dress, video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and shares new pics and videos almost every day. The pretty actress has over 16 million followers on the app and her fans go berserk each time she uploads a new video or pic.

Recently, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress took to the social media platform and shared a video of herself dancing while wearing a gorgeous white dress. In the video, Sonam looks extremely happy and just one look at it will drive away your mid-week blues!

Check it out here:

Sonam doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and whatever she carries becomes the latest fashion trend! Be it a loosely-fitted suit or an offbeat cape saree, we can never get enough of the diva.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor also play pivotal parts in the film.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is slated to hit the screens on February 1, 2019