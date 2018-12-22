Sooraj Pancholi returns to Twitter after quitting over Kangana Rananut-Aditya Pancholi controversy

New Delhi: Actor Sooraj Pancholi is back on Twitter almost after a year he deleted his account following a controversy surrounding his actor-father Aditya Pancholi and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Announcing his return on Twitter, Sooraj tweeted: "Hello everyone. So here's the first tweet from my official handle! Feels good to be back on Twitter! Missed you guys." The 'Hero' actor is now available on Twitter with username @Sooraj9pancholi.

Singer Armaan Malik welcomed the actor on Twitter saying, 'hero is back'.

"Hero is back on Twitter! Go follow him right away...," tweeted Armaan, who sang 'Main hoon hero tera' song for Sooraj's debut movie 'Hero'.

Broo bro!! Thank u soo much!! Love u always ___ https://t.co/XudOWvmy43 — Sooraj Pancholi (@Sooraj9pancholi) December 22, 2018

Sooraj quit Twitter in 2017 after Kangana imposed allegations on his father for physically abusing her during her initial days in the industry. Kangana's allegations did not go down well with Sooraj as fans of national-award winner actress started targetting him along with his sister Sana on social media.

Sooraj and Sana are the children of Aditya and actress Zarina Wahab.

Back in the year 2013, the actor was all over in news after his ex-girlfriend Jiah Khan, before committing suicide, left a note in which she accused him of abetment to suicide.

In one of the interviews last year, Kangana disclosed that during her initial days in Bollywood, Aditya, who was her father's age, would keep her under house arrest and she had to jump out of her first floor window to escape him.

Kangana claimed that she approached Aditya's wife Zarina Wahab for help but was refused, after which, she had no option but to approach the police. The police reportedly gave Aditya a stern warning to keep his distance.