ananya pandey

SOTY 2 girl Ananya Pandey hits the gym despite heavy rains-See pics

The young actress was spotted with an umbrella in a Marvel t-shirt and black jeggings.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Soon to join Bollywood's list of actresses, star kid Ananya Pandey was on Monday spotted hitting the gym despite heavy rains.

Check out the pictures:

 

Apart from Ananya, Karan's upcoming venture 'Student of The Year 2' also stars actor Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. A few days ago, both Ananya and Tiger were spotted shooting for their film in Dehradoon.

Earlier, entertainment-portal Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the makers saying that the SOTY2 will have a two-month shooting schedule in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh. Later, the crew will head to Delhi where they will shoot for another week-long schedule. Shooting is also likely to take place in Mumbai and Pune. 

The source also told the website that "Earlier, the crew was scheduled to shoot a dance song in Mumbai. However, after some changes, the song is now scheduled to be shot in June." 

Last year in November, KJo revealed the first look of the film featuring Tiger Shroff on the official page of Dharma Productions. 

'Student of the Year 2' is scheduled for release on November 23.

