Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathtub, reveals autopsy report

Mumbai: Superstar Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and not because of cardiac arrest, reveals the autopsy report of the legendary actress released by the Ministry of Health, UAE on Monday. Sridevi was found unconscious in the bathroom of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel late on Saturday night and was declared dead by the doctors. According to a Gulf News report, Sridevi, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, @DubaiPoliceHQ today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.

Here’s a copy of the report:

Indian officials and family members of Sridevi are awaiting necessary certificates from the Dubai authorities to start the process of repatriating her mortal remains, at least two officials confirmed.

"We need forensic certificate, death certificate and embalming certificate before the process of embalming the body begins. Unless these processes are completed, we will not be in a position to give a firm time for the repatriation of the body," an official from the Consulate General of India told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Gulf News quoted sources as saying that the forensic report shows traces of alcohol in Sridevi's body. It is also being reported that under the influence of alcohol, Sridevi lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Gulf News reported that Dubai Police has given the forensic report to her family and to the Indian Consulate representative and the actor's body has been released for embalming. There is still uncertainty over when the body would arrive in Mumbai.

Sridevi was in Dubai along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremony. The entire Kapoor family was there last week.

Her elder daughter Janhvi, couldn't attend the wedding because of prior work commitments.

(With PTI inputs)