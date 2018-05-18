Sridevi honoured at the Cannes Film Festival

Cannes: Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi was honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world and also salute the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and producer Namrata Goyal received the award on behalf of Sridevi's family.

"Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life has touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work," the actor's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, said in a statement.

Recently, the late actor was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Mom' at the 65th National Film Awards.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai.