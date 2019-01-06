हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Streaming has changed films for better: Sandra Bullock

Despite changing attitudes, the "Proposal" actress also noticed a difference while filming "Bird Box" due to the presence of a female director, Susanne Bier.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actress Sandra Bullock, who stars in Netflix's acclaimed thriller "Bird Box", believes that "streaming has elevated the bar" in terms of opportunities for actors.

"Cinema is not going anywhere, streaming has elevated the bar. Before, if you were a superhero, you were able to get a movie made; anything else was not getting made. Now, with streaming, we have all kinds of work available," Bullock told The I Paper. 

She added: "The movie business is changing, and providing so many more opportunities for women and for people of colour."

The "Ocean's 8" star went on to explain that she feels the industry is changing in all ways and said she saw a notable difference in attitudes towards women before and after filming the all-female heist flick, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We started that film before #MeToo and we ended it during. I saw a noticeable difference."

Despite changing attitudes, the "Proposal" actress also noticed a difference while filming "Bird Box" due to the presence of a female director, Susanne Bier.

The spine-chilling drama follows a pregnant woman in a dystopian future, where people are forced to wear blindfolds to avoid witnessing their biggest fears.

 

