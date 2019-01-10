हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
stree

'Stree' director excited to direct AR Rahman

"Stree" director Amar Kaushik is set to direct a promo for the reality television show "The Voice India" and he is most excited about working with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who will be seen as the show's 'super guru'.

&#039;Stree&#039; director excited to direct AR Rahman

Mumbai:"Stree" director Amar Kaushik is set to direct a promo for the reality television show "The Voice India" and he is most excited about working with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who will be seen as the show's 'super guru'.

"I'm elated to be associated with StarPlus for a show like 'The Voice'. I was excited to direct the promo as I have been following the international counterparts of the show and loved the concept of finding the ultimate singing sensation, solely based on their voice," Kaushik said in a statement.

"As a filmmaker, it is gratifying to work with the music maestro A.R. Rahman and it cannot get any bigger than that. The promo will definitely strike the right chord with the viewers and keep them eagerly anticipating for the show," he added.

 

Tags:
streeAR RahmanStree movieBollywoodAmar Kaushik

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close