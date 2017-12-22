Sudesh Berry shares a fanboy moment with the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar—See pic

New Delhi: Sudesh Berry (Harak Singh), and Sara Khan (Mohini), the cast of Colors' popular TV show Shakti...Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki recently visited Agra and shared their experiences of the show with their fans.

On their way to the destination, Sudesh was in for a sweet surprise as he bumped into none other than Sachin Tendulkar- the 'God of Cricket' on the flight.

Sudesh shared his experience of meeting with the legend and said-

“Meeting India’s biggest Cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar was one of the most thrilling experience for me. Our nation is blessed with innumerable gems, and one such personality is Sachin Tendulkar, he has made the entire country proud with his remarkable and extraordinary work in the field of sports. His success and hard work is an inspiration for the entire country and for me as well. And, I won’t shy away from saying it that I too had a fan moment when I met the man himself.”