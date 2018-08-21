Sunil Grover's 'Bharat' photoshoot by Salman Khan is mind-blowing—See pics

New Delhi: Sunil Grover is a bundle of talent and that is known to everyone. The master of disguise will next be seen in Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat'. And guess what? He recently shared pictures which have been clicked by none other than superstar himself.

A few days back Sunil had shared a picture of him posing while Salman clicking him and it had gone viral on the internet. He promised back then to post the complete photoshoot which he did now.

Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta...Shooting for the film Bharat ...ya...photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/szmCycbtG1 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 17, 2018

Check out Sunil Grover's dashingh photoshoot which has been clicked by Salman Khan. He captioned it as: “Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger se behtar photo koi nahin kheenchta. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome @Bharat_TheFilm.”

Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger se behtar photo koi nahin kheenchta. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/KfLHivc8LH — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 20, 2018

'Bharat' is helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been in the news of late, especially after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the movie in a sudden move. However, Katrina Kaif has come on board as the female lead now and looks like the blockbuster trio of Ali-Salman and Katrina is back to deliver a super hit.

They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'.

It will hit the screens on Eid next year.