हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Sunil Grover's 'Bharat' photoshoot by Salman Khan is mind-blowing—See pics

'Bharat' will release on Eid next year.

Sunil Grover&#039;s &#039;Bharat&#039; photoshoot by Salman Khan is mind-blowing—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sunil Grover is a bundle of talent and that is known to everyone. The master of disguise will next be seen in Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat'. And guess what? He recently shared pictures which have been clicked by none other than superstar himself.

A few days back Sunil had shared a picture of him posing while Salman clicking him and it had gone viral on the internet. He promised back then to post the complete photoshoot which he did now.

Check out Sunil Grover's dashingh photoshoot which has been clicked by Salman Khan. He captioned it as: “Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger se behtar photo koi nahin kheenchta. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome @Bharat_TheFilm.”

'Bharat' is helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been in the news of late, especially after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the movie in a sudden move. However, Katrina Kaif has come on board as the female lead now and looks like the blockbuster trio of Ali-Salman and Katrina is back to deliver a super hit.

They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'.

It will hit the screens on Eid next year.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
BharatSalman KhanSunil Groversunil grover picsAli Abbas ZafarBollywood

Must Watch