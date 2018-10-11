Sunny Leone gets in vacay mode, raises the temperature in a white bikini—Pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently holidaying Mexico along with her husband and friends. The gorgeous star has shared a few pics from her trip on social media app Instagram and looks like she is having the time of her life! Her posts will drive away your mid-week blues and will inspire you to pack your bags, grab your spouse, and leave for a dreamy vacation.

The actress unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi last month. She took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos of the event which had fans thronging the venue, trying to get a glimpse of their favourite actress. 

Sunny made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

