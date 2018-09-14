हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone shares an adorable photo of daughter Nisha Kaur and husband Daniel Weber

Sunny's biopic, a web-series 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' has garnered a lot of positive reviews. The season 2 of the web-series is also out.

Sunny Leone shares an adorable photo of daughter Nisha Kaur and husband Daniel Weber
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karenjit Kaur, aka Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of daughter Nisha Kaun and husband Daniel Weber. The picture shows Nisha applying tilak to her parents and we just can't get over how adorable the little one looks in traditional attire. Sunny has recently shifted to a new home in Mumbai along with her family.

The actress wrote on Instagram, “She is the reason I believe in God. To be blessed by her is like having the hand of God on our heads! Nisha Kaur Weber our gift from heaven!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny's biopic, a web-series 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' has garnered a lot of positive reviews. The season 2 of the web-series is also out.

The biopic, a Zee 5 Original is based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. The sensational drama showcases the hardships faced by Sunny until she becomes the celebrity she is today.

Sunny became a household name in India after making an appearance in Bigg Boss season 5 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She bagged her first film deal while she was on the show. 

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had visited her in the house of Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. And since then, she has appeared in a number of Bollywood and regional films.

Tags:
Sunny LeoneKarenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny LeoneSunny Leone husband

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close