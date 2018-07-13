हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone shares special video ahead of her biopic premiere on ZEE5—Watch

Sunny's life story will be streamed on ZEE5.

Sunny Leone shares special video ahead of her biopic premiere on ZEE5—Watch

New Delhi: Popular actress Sunny Leone has a massive fan following across the globe. But not many know that the gorgeous star has had a rather controversial life. Soon her intriguing journey will be seen by the viewers on the digital platform ZEE 5.

Sunny's life story will be streamed on ZEE5, a digital platform which has a plethora of original content for the viewers. Titled as 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone', it will present a side of hers which not many are aware of.

The gorgeous Sunny took to Twitter and shared a special video with her fans.

'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone' will premiere on July 16, 2018, on ZEE5. Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

Tags:
Sunny Leonesunny leone biopicZEE5Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leoneweb seriesKarenjit Kaur

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close