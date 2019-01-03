Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline-starrer 'Drive' to release on June 28

Mumbai: Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film "Drive", which was supposed to hit the screens last year, will now release on June 28.

The Dharma Productions' project was earlier locked for release on March 2, 2018. Then it was announced that "Drive" will race to cinema halls on September 7.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the new release date and official teaser on Twitter on Thursday. In the over 20-second-video, cars can be seen ready to race.

"On your marks, get set and race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on June 28, 2019. 'Drive'," Karan tweeted.

In an interview to IANS, Sushant had said about the film: "That's a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."