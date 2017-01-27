Sushant Singh Rajput's poignant letter to mother will melt your hearts!

New Delhi: One of the finest finds in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) has made his own standing in the Hindi film industry today. He delivered an impressive performance last year in cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic.

SSR has always maintained that he was close to his mother, who left this world for the heavenly abode in 2002. Sushant was just 16 years of age when he lost his mom, and this left a void in him.

Recently, the talented actor took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt letter cum poem which he addressed to his mother. It will surely leave your teary-eyed as he has penned down his innermost emotions in words.

Check out the poem here: