हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's Instagram chat is full of love—See inside

A few days back Sush celebrated her birthday in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl&#039;s Instagram chat is full of love—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen enjoys an ocean of fan following and is an avid social media user. The stunner of an actress keeps her Instagram handle up-to-date and that surely makes her fan army super happy and kicked up.

Sush is currently dating model-actor Rohman Shawl and the two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties. The gorgeous couple's PDA on social media is super cutesy. So much so that we thought you shouldn't miss reading it out. Check out a screen grab of a picture recently shared by Sushmita and do check the comment by Rohman.

Isn't this awwdorable? Well, needless to say, this post is full of love.

A few days back Sush celebrated her birthday in the company of her mommy, boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah and family friends.

Rohman and Sushmita have often been clicked together and recently he even accompanied Sush to Taj Mahal where the two posed for clicks. The duo makes for a gorgeous couple who believes in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

 

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlSushmita Sen boyfriendrohman shawl girlfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close