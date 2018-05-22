Sushmita Sen opens up on facing sexual harassment, reveals how a 15-year-old misbehaved with her

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been winning hearts ever since she won the coveted beauty pageant in 1994. Words like power, confidence, grace and elegance are not enough to define the actress who is a doting mother to two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

The actress has a huge fan following and leaves us awe-struck each time she shares her views on any public platform. Recently, Sushmita was present at an event titled 'make your city safe'. While promoting the campaign, the actress was asked about the unsafe situation for women in the country. And that's when she narrated a horrifying experience of sexual harassment.

Deccan Chronicle report quoted the actress as saying, “So many times people think, What would you know what happens to women in our country? You have bodyguards around you, all these facilities to protect you. Where you are eve-teased by two people, we as women in the public eye, even with 10 bodyguards, are dealing with hundreds of men that have often managed to misbehave with us. ”

What she said next will leave you shocked, the actress revealed how months ago, a 15-year-old boy tried to misbehave with her.

“The last time it happened was six months ago. I was at an awards function, you were there as well. 15-year-old boy… 15! And because there were so many men, he thought I wouldn’t figure out who it was. That’s why I tell you, learn something regarding self-defence, it makes you very alert."

Continuing, the actress said, “So I grabbed his hand, and I was so shocked when I pulled him up, that he was a little boy. 15 years old. Typically for a misbehaviour like that, I could’ve taken lots of other actions. But because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck, as if I was saying hello to him, I took him for a walk in front of the crowd and told him on the way, ‘If I make a hue and cry about this, your life will be over bachcha.'

(He said) ‘I didn’t do’, I (Sushmita) told him, ‘No Beta, you did do it. Acknowledge it.' 'I’m sorry, he said.' 'Do you know your life would be over.' (Said Sushmita) 'I promise it will never happen.' (The boy replied) 'No, if it does, I’ve seen your face, now get out of here. (Sushmita)'”

Concluding the incident, the actress said, "That’s the difference, I recognised in a 15-year-old boy that he’s not been taught that this kind of (behaviour) is not entertainment.”

Deccan Chronicle quotes Sushmita talking about the punishment that other sexual abusers deserve.

She said- “But to grown men who are in our country indulging in worse and gang rapes, they should be hanged without a doubt. There should be no understanding of mercy for it, start hanging them and you’ll understand what are the consequences, whether you are in a city or a village. This I strongly believe. And then we’ll think of mercy in a better place to live.”

Make your city safe campaign was organised by Srishti Bakshi, the founder of the CrossBow Miles movement.