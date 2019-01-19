हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen shares throwback pic from her teenage days, pens an inspiring note

 The pic, as revealed by Sen, is from when she was a teenager

Sushmita Sen shares throwback pic from her teenage days, pens an inspiring note
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is an inspiration for many women out there. Sen, who has time and again inspired us with her impactful social media posts, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from when she was a teenager. The pic, as revealed by Sen, is from when she was almost 18 and was a few months away from winning the 'Miss Universe' titled. Sen won the coveted crown in the year 1994, becoming the first Indian ever to do so!

Check out her throwback pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

The caption is, “The #rebel yours truly almost 18 yrs old, a few months away from winning Miss Universe!! Nothing about me was ever conventional, not my looks, beliefs or actions!! I always knew, no matter what I did for a living, my uniqueness was non negotiable!!! Needlessly to say, my journey has not been easy but boy, how immensely gratifying!!! No matter the many challenges that followed, nothing could break this little girl’s spirit, 25 years later, still...nothing can! proud of you kid!!! #sharing #partofme #yearofcelebrations #missuniverse1994 #25yrs #india #duggadugga LIVE REAL!!! I love you guys!!!”

On the personal front, Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and often shares pics and videos with him on Instagram. The two made things official last year when Shawl wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Things seem to be getting serious between the two and we absolutely love looking at them together.

Here's extending heartiest congratulations to the diva, for both her professional and personal endeavors!

Tags:
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen throwback picRohman ShawlSushmita Sen boyfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close