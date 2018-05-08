Swara Bhaskar's wish for best friend Sonam Kapoor will give you major BFF goals

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker can't contain her excitement for her best friend Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Swara, who has also been her co-star in many films and the next in line would be 'Veere Di Wedding', shares a heartfelt message for Sonam Kapoor and her husband-to-be Anand Ahuja.

Sharing pictures from Sonam's sangeet, Swara wrote, "@sonamkapoor you are one of the most genuinely beautiful and giving people I’ve ever known.. There have been so many times I’ve learnt from your generosity & gracious conduct. You have such a big, loving giving heart.. and it seems you have found a fellow genuine, generous, loving soul in @anandahuja .. May your life together be full of every joy, contentment & celebration. Here’s to long and happy innings of togetherness & bliss u both!

In another post, she wrote, "@sonamkapoor looks the most beautiful when her face lights up upon your sighting @anandahuja .. take care of her, she’s precious! #sonamkishaadi."

Swara was one of the first ones to reach the sangeet venue. She looked all regal in white and gold Manish Malhotra ensemble and completely slayed at her best friend's important day.

Sonam and Anand are to tie the knot on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela in the evening.