Swara Bhasker hits back at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for criticising her open letter on 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker, who got trolled on the social media on Monday after she criticised the depiction of 'Jauhar' in period-drama 'Padmaavat, got into a war of words with actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

In the letter penned by the actress, Swara called out Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying 'Sati' and 'Jauhar' in his film and said that she felt reduced to a vagina by the end of it.

The actor said she understands that while 'Jauhar' and 'Sati' were a part of India's social history but that certainly doesn't mean that one should make a film about it with no perspective or, without a comment on such a "misogynistic" practice.

Soon after the open letter went viral, former actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter to express her opinion. She said it's funny that an actor who plays an 'erotic dancer/ prostitute' (referring to Swara's role in Anaarkali of Arrah) feels like a vagina after watching Bhansali's magnum-opus glorifying the acts of a Rajput queen.

"Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch," she wrote.

However, Swara was quick to give back to Suchitra for her remarks saying, "Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!!."

On the other hand, other Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana and director Imtiaz Ali said that while Swara is entitled to her opinion, they found nothing objectionable in the movie.

"A movie does two jobs: either it gives something to the society or it takes from it. Every director has his or her own perspective. The intention of every piece of art is to cause a debate, a discussion, there are critics also who discuss and then the audience also gives its opinion. So, everyone has their own opinion. Art is always subjective, never objective," Ayushmann said at a music awards event.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty declined to comment on the letter, saying he wants the film to run peacefully as the filmmaker has suffered enough already. "The film has released, now, please let it run peacefully. I will request the media that after a lot of difficulties, 'Padmaavat' has released. So, please let it breathe. I will say something, then someone else will say something else, that way we will get this film, our film in some or the other trouble."

Meanwhile, the film is doing wonders on the box-office and has minted over Rs 114 crores.