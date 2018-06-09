Swara Bhasker's birthday message for Sonam Kapoor debunks the myth that two actresses cannot be friends

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swara Bhasker

Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand in London. 

Swara Bhasker&#039;s birthday message for Sonam Kapoor debunks the myth that two actresses cannot be friends
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actresses Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker share a great camaraderie on and off the screen and the duo have time and again proved that friendship is beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. On Sonam's 33rd birthday, Swara took to social media to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her and we must admit that this the best birthday message we have read so far.

Swara Bhasker shared a picture from Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony and captioned it, “Happy happy birthday @sonamkapoor from behen in #Raanjhanaa to #veere in #veerediwedding via #premratandhanpayo knowing you has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. thank you for always looking out for me! May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you!  love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! P.s. Sorry I couldn’t be there!.”

Earlier, in an interview to DNA, Sonam Kapoor revealed her fondest birthday memories with Swars. She said, "Swara (Bhasker) had given me a children’s razai which had posters of all the books that I loved as a kid."

To brighten up her day, hubby Anand Ahuja too posted an adorable message along with a beautiful picture of his star wife. He wrote, "The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday !... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is!"

The actress is in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor and the latest Instagram pictures are a proof that Kareena is in London too celebrating the success of their film. Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand in London. 

