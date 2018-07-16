हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu screens 'Soorma' for 'Badla' team in Scotland

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu held a special screening of her latest release "Soorma" for the cast and crew of her upcoming film "Badla" in Scotland.

"I have been in Scotland since June shooting for 'Badla' and hence couldn't be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around 'Soorma'. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand," Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee plays Harpreet in "Soorma", a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.

"It was a very heartwarming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I'm getting on my social media as well," she added.

"Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh, reunites Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan on-screen after "Pink".

