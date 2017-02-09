Taapsee Pannu unpolluted by stardom culture of Bollywood: Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai: Having worked with her in two of his home productions, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar lauds Taapsee Pannu's ability to stay away from the lure of stardom in Bollywood.

Though Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with "Chashme Baddoor" and went on to work in "Baby", it was last year's "Pink" which brought the 29-year-old actress widespread acclaim.

Shoojit, who backed the social drama, feels Taapsee has managed to stay afloat without sinking into the pressure of stardom.

"Taapsee is so unpolluted yet, by the whole stardom culture of Bollywood. She is not in that race at all. It is a big struggle to keep away from it, to not let the pressure come to you. She has that in her," Shoojit told PTI.

The filmmaker has also produced "Running Shaadi.Com", which stars Taapsee in the lead role. Shoojit says it was her performance in the upcoming Amit Roy directed romantic-comedy which helped her bag a role in "Pink".

"You see the potential in something and then you decide on the next one. I am not going for a face. I looked at her talent and I was blown away.

"Running Shaadi.Com is Taapsee Pannu. She is the film. You actually desire that in every frame she is there. She sets the screen on fire. The day Amit showed me a small clip I was sold out. She was so nice."

Roy, who is making his directorial debut with the film, says both Taapsee and her co-star Amit Sadh were "thorough professionals" who used to have several brainstorming sessions with the team.

"Everyday, Taapsee, Amit, our writer Navjot Gulati and I used to rehearse. We worked a lot and improvised with them. Taapsee and Amit brought a lot of dialogues to the film.

"We would record it and then add those in the script. Finally what we shot, it comes from all the actors. They brought in their life, observations," the director said.

"Running Shaadi.Com" is scheduled for February 17 release.