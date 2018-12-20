Taimur Ali Khan birthday: 5 statements by Bollywood celebs that prove they are his biggest fans

New Delhi: It's officially the Taimur Ali Khan day today as the youngest Bollywood superstar has stepped into his second year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little one became a rage on social media seconds after he was born. No other star kid before has received the amount of attention that is bestowed on the Baby Nawab. The attention, however, is pestering his parents, who had wished to give him a normal childhood but little Tim totally enjoys the media frenzy around him.

The delectable prince of Bollywood has now started greeting the paparazzi, giving them more reasons to click his pictures. His fan following has increased rapidly and people have gone to extent of making dolls that emulate him. Taimur, today is the most-searched celeb on the internet today and as Karan Johar has said, the little boy is the most expensive celeb on the photographers' rate card. However, Taimur has a larger fan base in Bollywood itself and some of these statements prove that the B-town celebs gush over his pictures as much as we do.

1) Ranbir Kapoor, who also happens to be Taimur's cousin uncle had said that he felt fortunate to hold him.

“To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks... I am a Taimur fan,” he said.

I have had the opportunity and the good fortune to hold him and it felt quite surreal. It felt like holding a royalty,” he added.

2) Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to play Taimur's father once he grows up

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Ranveer was asked which Khan he would like to work with between Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan. The Padmaavat star quickly replied, "Can I choose another Khan? Taimur! When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara," Ranveer had said.

3) Alia Bhatt had expressed her desire to stalk Kareena Kapoor to find more about Taimur

During an interview with a daily, Alia was asked to reveal who she would spy on and for what. The actress replied that she would spy on Kareena to extract more information about her little munchkin Taimur.

4) Ajay Devgn too revealed his favourite Khan and no it was not Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman

The introverted Ajay recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan along with his wife Kajol. In the show, Karan asked Ajay to choose his favourite Khan between Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to which he instantly took Taimur's name.

5) Varun Dhawan feels Taimur is famous than most stars in the industry

Answering a question on preferential treatment doled out to star kids, Varun had told Aajtak in an exclusive interview, "It's 100% unfair, I agree. But it's not only the industry's fault. It is the media's fault as well. In our country, at the moment, even Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than actors. Not just media, people also share his photos on social media,"