Taimur Ali Khan chilling like a boss on daddy Saif Ali Khan's lap while mommy Kareena looks at him—Pics

New Delhi: Internet's latest obsession, Taimur Ali Khan is currently chilling like a boss with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy cool Saif Ali Khan in Rajasthan. Yes! Saif is shooting for one of his upcoming projects in the city and has been spotted enjoying some quality time with his family as well.

Social media is fluttering with new pictures of Taimur enjoying this brief vacay in Rajasthan with mommy and daddy. Several fan clubs shared the pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

Check out the pictures here:

A post shared by Bebo-licious (@kareena.kkworld) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:37am PST

A post shared by Bebo-licious (@kareena.kkworld) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:27am PST

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur is internet's latest obsession and undoubtedly the favourite star kid on the block. Paps go crazy clicking him either at the airport or outside granny Babita's place.

A year-old baby has many fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter who love to keep us updated about everything Taimus does. The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace. His first birthday bash was a private affair held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Taimur is a bundle of cuteness whose photos everyone wants to see, come what may!