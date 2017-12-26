Taimur Ali Khan wears sunglasses, looks as cute as a button – Watch

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity baby on social media in the country. The baby Nawab of Pataudi, who recently celebrated his first birthday, is the centre of attraction. His admirers are aplenty and the love that is showered on his is profound.

Ever since he was born on December 20 last year, social media has been flooded with his images. He is photographed wherever he goes and is an onlooker’s delight for sure.

A new video of the toddler has surfaced online and we can’t stop going gaga over his cuteness. The baby is seen surrounded by family during the Christmas bash hosted by the Kapoors. The baby’s Nanny makes him wear sunglasses and his contagious smile makes everyone around his joyous.

Watch the video below:

Idk what's happening A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:20am PST

Taimur looks incredibly adorable in a green-grey -red T-shirt with an image of a snowman’s face printed on it. He looks dapper in black denims and red canvas shoes that compliment his cute looks.

The one-year-old is already a star and a hot favourite of the paparazzi. He has fans clubs on social media and is growing popular by the day.

He hails from a family of stars from both his parents’ side. His paternal grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress and so are his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor). His paternal grandfather was one of Indian Cricket team’s finest players). No wonder why he is a superstar already. He has inherited his father’s (Saif Ali) royal looks and his mother’s (Kareena Kapoor) gorgeous pout. And we are sure, when he grows up, he will make a million hearts skip a beat.

Here’s wishing the little one and his family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.