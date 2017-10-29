Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday: Karishma Kapoor reveals party plans

New Delhi: The internet loves Taimur and can't ever get enough of him! The star kid of Bollywood and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Safi Ali Khan's bundle of joy will soon be turning a year old.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016 and his time-to-time adorable pictures have created quite a buzz on the internet. Not only this, the adorable baby even has his own Instagram fanpage! Whether it is being spotted at the airport with his mom and nanny, or being spotted while casually playing with a flower, the kid wins our hearts in every picture.

With his first birthday approaching soon, the fans are quite excited to hear about the celebration plans. After all, birthdays mean pictures!

According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, when Karishma Kapoor stepped out for a kids' event, she was about Taimur's birthday. Lolo answered the question and said:

“Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same.”

When asked about the birthday party plans, here's what Karishma said according to reports:

“We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”

Spending quality time with close friends and family, that's what a birthday is about! Taimur might not remember his first birthday at all but it surely will be a memorable event for his family and friends.

Awaiting the birthday pictures already? Well, we are too!