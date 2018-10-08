Tanushree Dutta case: Nana Patekar cancels press conference

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in an explosive interview alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar had harassed her while filming of a dance song. They were shooting for 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008.

After her shocking allegations, several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sapna Pabbi, Kangana Ranaut have supported the actress. However, others have chosen either not to comment on it or back Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar has outrightly denied the allegations and it was being reported that the veteran star will hold a press conference to present his side of the story. However, now according to Timesnow.com, Nana Patekar has decided to cancel it.

In fact, choreographer Ganesh Acharya was also supposed to join the senior actor for the press conference but now looks like it has been cancelled. Nana Patekar returned from shooting 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer and was mobbed by the paps at the airport.

However, no official word has been said about the press conference as of now.

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri have sent legal notices to Tanushree.