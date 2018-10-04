हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta case: Nana Patekar to hold a press conference, present his side of the story

The senior actor who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture 'Housefull 4' in Jaisalmer will return to Mumbai soon.

Tanushree Dutta case: Nana Patekar to hold a press conference, present his side of the story
Pic Courtesy: PTI file Photo

New Delhi: Tanushree Dutta's explosive revelation about how she faced harassment while shooting 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 has led to a debate across all social media platforms. The actress alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her while filming of a dance number.

However, Nana Patekar has outrightly denied the allegations and will soon be holding a press conference to present his side of the story. According to Republicworld.com report, the senior actor is most likely to hold the press conference on October 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

After Tanushree's explosive interview, some of Bollywood's A-listers such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc came out in Tanushree's support and lauded her for speaking about the incident in open.

 

 

 

