The story behind mysterious connection between Sridevi and Divya Bharti

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi's sudden death has left the entire Indian film industry in a state of shock. The 54-year-old actress breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding.

The sudden death of the actress brought the flashback of the popular actress of her time, Divya Bharti, who had a mysterious death at the age of 43. Divya was said to be identical to Sridevi and was on many occasions even labelled as the 'younger sister of the Chaalbaaz actress'.

During the early 90s, people had started to believe that Divya would soon replace Sridevi with her acting, but she left the entire industry speechless with her untimely death. Furthermore, Divya was born on February 25, 1974. Her birth anniversary falls only a day after the shocking death of Sridevi.

During the early 90s, Divya had started to make her presence felt in Hindi cinema and within months, with her back to back release, she was an established artist in the industry.

As per a report, in a span of just first three years of her career, Divya did almost 13 films and was already working on many big budget movies.

However, on 5 April, 1993, Divya met with a tragic incident after she fell off her balcony in an inebriated state. Following her sudden death, future of many films for which she had been signed for, hanged in uncertainity.

One of her films was 'Laadla' of which Divya had shot major parts before her death. However, after her tragic death, the makers immediately roped in Sridevi to play the lead role. The film was reshot starring Sridevi besides Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon and turned out to be a blockbuster hit. During that period, both the actresses were considered as an alternative to each other.