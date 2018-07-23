हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

This baby Rhino is named after Dia Mirza-See pic

Actress Dia Mirza, who was last seen playing Maanyataa Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release ‘Sanju’, is on cloud nine as a baby Rhino has been named after her. The actress has always actively taken part in environment-related activities and hence the latest development has made her really happy.

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza, who was last seen playing Maanyataa Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release ‘Sanju’, is on cloud nine as a baby Rhino has been named after her. The actress has always actively taken part in environment-related activities and hence the latest development has made her really happy.

 The reason- Dia, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador For Environment, recently had a baby rhino (born at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy) named after her. Taking to her Facebook page, an elated Dia shared, “I want to thank Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob and the entire team at #OlPejetaConservancy including Richard, Sarah and Elodie for naming this amazing #Rhino baby after me! Please support Hamid and Richard in their mission of helping save and conserve wildlife. Do visit Ol Pejeta Conservancy and stay at the amazing Serena Sweetwater’s property there. Every visitor there contributes to help save wildlife. And you can meet the newly named baby rhino, Dia Mirza there! Click a picture of her and tag me and you can win a chance for another holiday with @airarabiagroup!!!Let’s do our bit and help save our amazing wildlife!”


 
Readers may remember that in 2010, Dia had adopted and named two leopard cubs Ashoka and Nakshatra from the Lucknow Zoo after being requested by the zoo authorities to do so as the mother of the cubs was also named Dia.
 
Dia is known for supporting many environmental and social causes and has been recognized by the United Nations for her contribution to environmental conservation along with global celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry and Emma Watson.

