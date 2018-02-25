This last video of Sridevi will leave you teary-eyed—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood lost a gem on February 24, 2018, around midnight. Sridevi was one of the most beautiful actresses that we ever had and her on-screen charm and composure is something that will be missed always.

Sridevi was in Dubai along with her family to attend the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.

An unseen video of the actress has surfaced online in which she walks gracefully, spreading smiles all around. The video will make you teary-eyed since it is the last visual we have of the iconic actress.

Here is the video, as shared by Kathi Mahesh on Twitter:

RIP Sridevi. This is her last visual. pic.twitter.com/BwNBaMYGxF — Kathi Mahesh (@kathimahesh) February 25, 2018

The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. As soon as reports of her demise came in, social media reacted in shock and disbelief. While many were at a loss of words, some recalled her expressive eyes and dazzling smile.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four and went on have a career spanning over four decades. She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screen in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.