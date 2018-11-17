हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

This pic of newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is going viral

The newlyweds are expected to be back in India soon

This pic of newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is going viral
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fairytale romance is the talk of the town these days. The couple entered matrimony at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. 'Deep-Veer' had two wedding ceremonies-one was a traditional Konkani ceremony and the other was a Sindhi wedding. As soon as the couple shared their full of love pictures on social media, fans can't stop gushing over how adorable they look together!

Yesterday, a pic of Ranveer and Deepika made its way on the internet which has the bride and groom posing with their squad at the Konkani wedding.

Yet another pic of 'Deep-Veer' is doing rounds on social media and it is being said that this is their post-wedding picture. If it is so, this is the first time that we are seeing Mr and Mrs Singh after their wedding!

Check out the pic, as shared by a fan club here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilan(@deepveer_life) on

The newlyweds are expected to be back in India soon and will reportedly host two reception parties. One at Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai.

Deep-Veer were rumored to be dating for nearly six years but never really admitted to dating each other. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter.

Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness together!

