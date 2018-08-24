This pic of Salman Khan from Malta proves he's a mama's boy!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film 'Bharat' in Malta. The actor is accompanied by mother Salma Khan on the sets this time. We have seen some adorable pictures and videos from Malta where the daughter-son duo are exploring the city, enjoying their own time.

Co-producer and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to his social media handles and shared yet another picture from the 'Bharat' diaries and we feel it's the best one so far. The photo has been clicked in such a way that Salman's face is visible on the glares worn by Salma Khan, making it an awwdorable click.

Check out the picture here:

'Bharat' is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. The film features Salman Khan, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal parts.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the female lead but later on she quit the film and the role went to Katrina Kaif.

'Bharat' will hit the screens on Eid next year.