Sapna Chaudhary

This song of Sapna Chaudhary creates a storm on YouTube, crosses 100 mn views—Watch

She has an ocean of fan following who not only like to listen to her songs and groove to it but also watch it multiple times on YouTube.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Chaudhary has become an internet sensation—all thanks to her superhit tracks and dance numbers. She has an ocean of fan following who not only like to listen to her songs and groove to it but also watch it multiple times on YouTube.

Well, that explains how another of her track has hit a storm on the video sharing site. The song titled 'Tu Cheej Lajwaab' featuring Sapna and Pardeep Bora has become former's 11th song to have crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Check out her Instagram post and watch the video in case you missed it:

WATCH VIDEO:

Sapna was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' as a contestant.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2. Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.

