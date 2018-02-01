This Taimur Ali Khan meme will remind you of Kareena Kapoor's 'K3G' days—Check out

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is a bundle of joy. His pictures go viral instantly as fans love to not miss any of cuteness loaded clicks.

He already has several fan clubs to his name on Instagram and Twitter with many followers. Recently, one of the fan clubs posted a cute meme made with a collection of Taimur's pictures and dialogues used from mommy Kareena's film 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Who doesn't remember Bebo's popular Pu avatar from K3G, right? Well, the latest Taimur meme has Pu's famous 'good looks' dialogue which will instantly take you on a nostalgia trip.

Kareena and Saif's gorgeous baby boy is loved by the social media and his pictures go viral in no time making the paps go crazy catching just a glimpse of him. Fans don't want to miss out any info or photos of the little bundle of joy. And that explains why paps like to rush everytime prince Taimur is spotted either with mommy or daddy cool.

The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace. His first birthday bash was a private affair held at Pataudi Palace. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance.