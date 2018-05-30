Tiger Shroff transforms into Spider-Man; this throwback video will give you Hollywood-like feels - Watch

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is one actor from the younger generation in Bollywood who has impressed us not just by his dancing but athletic skills too. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger is blessed with a drool-worthy body and a charming personality.

The young man, who is basking in the success of his latest release- Baaghi 2, pulls off some breathtaking stunts so effortlessly that you end up wondering if his acts are for real.

They are real and are indeed performed by him. Junior Shroff recently shared a throwback video which showed him wearing the Spide-Man suit. He apparently had the Avengers hangover and hence took to the photo-sharing site to post the video.

Check it out here:

Interestingly, Tiger had dubbed for Tom Holland for the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming last year.

Tiger has a number of big films in his kitty and the list includes Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, Yash Raj Films' untitled project with Hrithik Roshan, the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and last but not the least, the third instalment of Baaghi.

The hunk of an actor has had a great time in Bollywood since his debut with Heropanti in 2014.