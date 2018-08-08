हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff's flying kick will drive away your mid-week blues—See pic

Tiger will next be seen in 'Student of the Year 2'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The action-master of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Tiger is known for his bewildering action sequences and impeccable dancing skills. The hunk of an actor is an avid social media user and keeps his fanbase happy and entertained through his time-to-time posts. Tiger was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' which sent cash registers ringing as soon as it hit the theatres.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture which will drive away your mid-week blues.

Check out his Insta post here:

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger will next be seen in 'Student of the Year 2'. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Both actresses will make their Bollywood debut with the film. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and has been produced by Karan Johar. 'Student of the Year 2' was earlier slated to hit screens on November 23. However, the release of the film has now been shifted to summer of 2019. The actor will also be seen alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan in an untitled film.

Tiger is rumoured to be dating his 'Baaghi' co-star Disha Patani. However, both actors prefer to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Rumour mills are continuously at work to find out what's brewing between them and each time there is news regarding Disha and Tiger, fans are much excited to know about it. 

