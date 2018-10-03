हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post featuring sister Krishna is all about sibling love - Watch

Tiger Shroff&#039;s latest Instagram post featuring sister Krishna is all about sibling love - Watch
Pic courtesy: @kishushroff (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram page to share a video clip featuring his sister Krishna Shroff. The hunk of an actor wrote: "Tag team #bachpanse #sparring - #partners #baaghi4 (sic)."

Does Tiger's post drop a hint about Baaghi 4? Well, Tiger, who has successfully delivered two instalments of the Baaghi series will reportedly star in the third edition of the franchise. And though Tiger seems to have jokingly referred to Baaghi 4 in his post, it wouldn't be a surprise if the makers plan the fourth instalment. And who knows, Krishna may follow in the footsteps of her brother and make it to the world of celluloid!

Take a look at Tiger's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tag team #bachpanse #sparring - #partners #baaghi4  @kishushroff @divrikhye

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Son of Jackie Shroff, Tiger is blessed with a beautifully sculpted frame and a drool-worthy personality. He is gearing up for an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan co-starring Vaani Kapoor. The film produced by Yash Raj Films will be high on action, reports suggest. 

The hunk of an actor has had a great time in Bollywood since his debut with Heropanti in 2014. He has big films in his kitty and the list includes Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2', the official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and last but not the least, the third instalment of Baaghi. The young man is also reportedly in talks with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was spotted outside the director's office a few weeks back and since then speculations have been rife about their on-screen collaboration. 

