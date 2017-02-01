Tiger wishes daddy Jackie Shroff happy birthday with adorable message
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish daddy, Jackie Shroff, happy birthday. The 26-year-old star also stated that despite turning a year older, his father doesn’t look 60 at all.
"Happy birthday daddddyyyy Jackie Shroff long live the hero! #doesntlook60," the 'Baaghi' hunk tweeted along with a photo of Jackie.
Aww! Adorable, isn’t it?
The duo recently appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular television chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and won hearts with their charming chemistry.
Happy birthday daddddyyyy @bindasbhidu long live the hero! #doesntlook60 pic.twitter.com/mFrEv5yRh6
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) 1 February 2017
On the cinema front, Tiger is currently working on 'Munna Michael' and 'Student of the Year 2'. If online reports are to be believed, we can say that a sequel to his hit film 'Baaghi' is also in the pipeline.
