Trying to be more like Jesus: Justin Beiber

Singer Justin Beiber, who got hitched a few months ago to model Hailey Baldwin, says love is not easy but he is trying to become more like Jesus Christ- patient, kind and selfless.

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Beiber, who got hitched a few months ago to model Hailey Baldwin, says love is not easy but he is trying to become more like Jesus Christ- patient, kind and selfless.

The 24-year-old pop singer posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving note on Instagram in which he talked about his relationship, reports theguardian.com.

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient," Beiber wrote.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the "Baby" hitmaker along with his wife Baldwin visited the Hillsong church.

Beiber and Baldwin got married secretely in September. Last week, the couple revealed on social media that they are husband and wife.

