Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul has 'interesting' offers coming his way

Mumbai: Acclaimed theatre and film actor Manav Kaul is enjoying the fame he got after the success of 'Tumhari Sulu'. He says he is happy to see "interesting" offers coming his way.

"I am in a very interesting position. There are very interesting offers which are happening... which is very good. When you are part of a hit and a positive film and a positive self, it is bound to happen," Manav said.

"Now, you will see me dancing more often in songs but it is wonderful because you get to be a part of a wonderful film and it has done very well. It's one of the hits of 2017.

"Life has changed now. Wherever you go, restaurants and airports... everyone recognises you. People have seen the film and they appreciate your work. It feels very good as an actor," he added.

In "Tumhari Sulu", Manav has an unconventional pairing as husband to a role essayed by Vidya Balan.

He is known for showcasing his acting skills in films like "Kai Po Che!", "CityLights", "Wazir" and "Jai Gangaajal". He will also be seen in a Netflix Indian original titled "Ghoul".

Manav is open to do TV shows.

"If something good comes up, I'll definitely do it," he said, adding: "TV has a very strong reach in India".