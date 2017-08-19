Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor became a proud parent to baby boy Laksshya in June 2016 through surrogacy, setting a brilliant example for many. The Kapoor lad is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again'.
Tusshar took to Twitter a few days back and posted some adorable pictures of him travelling with toddler Laksshya. His mid-air flight for 'Golmaal Again' gave us some major father goals too. How? Well, check out these awwdorable pictures which capture the beautiful bond of a father-son relationship.
#inflightfun #golmaal diaries #joy #love #father #son pic.twitter.com/5ViW43mLCr
— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 18, 2017
The pictures were loved by his fans and also B-Town peeps like Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor.
waiting to play with Ruhi & Yash! https://t.co/CMcDOlwSXO
— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 18, 2017
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had the most touching reaction to Tusshar's pictures. He tweeted:
Tushar dear,I have perhaps known you when you were Lakshay's age. What a delight to see you with him. Such Warmth! Jai Mata Di!@TusshKapoor pic.twitter.com/AAz8T8cXM8
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 18, 2017
Thank you so much Chintu uncle, your tweet has brought back so many memories too! https://t.co/38OLm1s5ja
— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 18, 2017