Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor became a proud parent to baby boy Laksshya in June 2016 through surrogacy, setting a brilliant example for many. The Kapoor lad is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again'.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 10:54
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor became a proud parent to baby boy Laksshya in June 2016 through surrogacy, setting a brilliant example for many. The Kapoor lad is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again'.

Laksshya doesn't have too much separation anxiety: Tusshar Kapoor
Laksshya doesn't have too much separation anxiety: Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar took to Twitter a few days back and posted some adorable pictures of him travelling with toddler Laksshya. His mid-air flight for 'Golmaal Again' gave us some major father goals too. How? Well, check out these awwdorable pictures which capture the beautiful bond of a father-son relationship.

The pictures were loved by his fans and also B-Town peeps like Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had the most touching reaction to Tusshar's pictures. He tweeted: 

TAGS

tusshar kapoorlaksshya kapoorTusshar Kapoor sonEkta KapoorRishi KapoorBollywoodSurrogacy

