Juhi Parmar

TV actor Sachin Shroff opens up on divorce with Juhi Parmar, says 'she never loved me'

They were together for 8 long years.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Separation is always painful and difficult to accept. One of the celebrity divorces which left the fans dejected was of popular television actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff. Their separation was done through mutual consent and it was amicable, reportedly.

They were together for 8 long years and were granted divorce by the family court in Bandra, Mumbai recently. Incompatibility was cited as one of the reasons by Juhi in one of her interviews due to which the couple could not make it work.

Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Sachin opened up on his divorce and why the relationship suffered. “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi's own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, Its better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all’. But the fact is that it hurts to have been in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me”.

The couple has a daughter together and her custody remains with the mother. Sachin gets a limited access to his daughter, Samairra.

Together, they featured in TV shows such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Maa Exchange', 'Star Vivaah' to name a few.

 

 

 

 

