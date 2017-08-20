close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

TV actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania among three dead in road accident

Gagan and Arijit had acted in the serial `Mahakali Anth Hi Arambh Hai' on Colors.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 10:10
TV actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania among three dead in road accident
ANI photo

Thane: Three persons, two of them TV actors, were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Gagan Kang (38) and Arijit Lavania (30) who died in the accident had acted in a mythological tv serial. The third victim was yet to be identified, said inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station.

The victims were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after finishing a shoot when their car skidded off the road and rammed into a stationary truck near Chilar Phata at around 10 am, inspector Patil said.

The area is witnessing a heavy downpour since morning.

Impact of the collision was such that all three occupants of the car died on the spot.

Gagan Kang, who lived in Goregaon, Mumbai, was driving at the time of accident.

Gagan and Arijit had acted in the serial `Mahakali Anth Hi Arambh Hai' on Colors.

TAGS

Gagan KangArijit LavaniaRoad accidentMahakali Anth Hi Arambh Haitv actors accidenttv actors dead

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin
Movies

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is moral...

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
People

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and S...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video