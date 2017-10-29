Twinkle Khanna on Mallika Dua- Akshay Kumar row: Humour has to be seen in its right context

New Delhi: Few days ago a remark by Akshay Kumar on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge created a lot of buzz on the internet. The actor had passed a remark on his co-judge, Mallika Dua.

Mallika is a popular comedienne and daughter of well known veteran journalist, Vinod Dua.

The remark angered Mr. Dua and he took to social media and slammed Akshay for his behaviour.

Since then, the internet is divided and people are responding differently to the issue. Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to take a stand for her husband and reacted to the entire issue.

The format of the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge required the judges to ring a bell after a contestant gives an exceptional performance. When Ms. Dua went forward to ring the bell for a contestant, Akshay had said:

'Mallika Ji aap bell bajao mai aapko bajata hoon'.