UK royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis

London: Britain's royal family today released two pictures of its newest arrival, Prince Louis, taken by his mother Kate at their Kensington Palace home.

In one touching image, three-year-old Princess Charlotte is kissing her sleeping brother, while the other shows the royal baby propped against a cushion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," said a Kensington Palace statement.

The image with Princess Charlotte was taken on May 2 -- her third birthday -- while the other, in which Louis wears a white jumper and trousers, was taken on April 26, three days after he was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Louis Arthur Charles, fifth in line to the British throne, is William and Kate's third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

He will hold the title of the prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

The birth kicks off a busy summer of royal celebrations, with Prince Harry set to marry US actress Meghan Markle on May 19.