हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

'Unafraid Boy' Karan Johar shares promo of Koffee With Karan Season 6-Watch

The wait is finally over as best talk show host in Bollywood, Karan Johar is back with the season 6 of the celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

&#039;Unafraid Boy&#039; Karan Johar shares promo of Koffee With Karan Season 6-Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The wait is finally over as best talk show host in Bollywood, Karan Johar is back with the season 6 of the celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Sharing the much-awaited promo on his social handles, "The story of the UNAFRAID BOY! #koffeewithkaran is back!!!! Season 6!!! @starworldindia @hotstar."

In the promo,  different stages of Karan’s life has been portrayed, right from his childhood to teenage years, where he is seen asking all the wrong questions at the wrong time just the way does at the show. Not to mention, Karan's show has given rise to some of the biggest controversies. 

Last year, Karan's show gave birth to the never-ending nepotism debate. All hell broke loose when Kangana accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on national television. There was a lot of mud-slinging post the episode was aired but soon Karan and Kangana were seen together at an event which suggests that they have now buried the hatchet.

Although the makers have not announced the guests of the first episode of the season, we would like to see Ranbir-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika and Anushka-Virat on Karan's couch.

Koffee with Karan starts from October 21. 

Tags:
Karan Joharunafriad boyKoffee With Karanstarworld IndiaHotstar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close