Valentine’s Day 2017: Kapil Sharma shares personal quote about ‘Love’!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:36
Pic courtesy:@KapilSharmaK9

Mumbai: Kapil Shara has an ocean of fan following and it includes women in large numbers. The star comedian has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status and on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, he took to Twitter to share his words of wisdom on ‘Love’.

Sharma’s female fans can heave a sigh of relief! He is yet to talk about his rumoured girlfriend. The adorable Kappu of Indian TV, expressed his views on love Tuesday morning.

Best known for his spontaneous comical antics and witty one-liners, the multi-talented personality wished everyone a very happy Valentine ’s Day and even shared a “personal quote”.

He wrote: “Wish u all a very happy Valentine's Day.. before loving anybody start loving urself .. it's my personal quote.. not from google;) (sic).”

Well said Mr. Sharma.

When love starts from within, it spreads far and wide like magic. Isn’t? Charity begins at home, after all!

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:34

